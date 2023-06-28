Vernon Learning Disability Association offers summer tutoring

Photo: Pixabay

While summer may be a welcome break for many students, those with learning differences can suffer setbacks with the two-month gap from formal education.

The Vernon Learning Disabilities Association is offering one-on-one tutoring for students in an effort to keep their learning on track.

“Report cards are coming at the end of the month,” says VLDA’s Naidene Shannon. “If parents are worried about their children losing skills over the summer, they can contact us.”

Shannon says their tutors are retired teachers and their services can be free of charge for families in need.

For the past 50 years, support from the community has allowed the association to help students and their families cope with difficulties that learning differences can create, both in and out of the classroom.

The association provides tutoring to students in public and private schools, as well those who are homeschooled.

Over the years, tutors have witnessed changes as students develop the skills to help them with their school work and build their confidence.

Summer tutoring sessions begin in July, and anyone interested is asked to email Vernon Learning Disability Association for more information.

They will also be able to provide information on how current and recent Grade 12 graduates with learning differences who plan to continue their education can apply for the David Sager bursary.

This is the first year the bursary will be offered as a result of a generous donation.