Arts council plein air event calls artist to Okanagan Rail Trail

Photo: Arts Council of North Okanagan

French berets are optional for the Arts Council of the North Okanagan’s annual Rail Trail Plein Air event, June 11.

En plein air is a French expression meaning "in the open air."

The arts council invites all artists to experience the traditional technique to create outdoors along the picturesque landscapes and stunning vistas of Kalamalka Lake.

It offers a "wonderful opportunity for artists to explore the Okanagan Rail Trail, find inspiration in its natural beauty, and share their creative art with the community," says Shawna Patenaude, manager of the arts council.

From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., artists will scatter along different sections of the trail, capturing their unique perspective.

Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail will be on hand at KM 0, the entrance at Kickwillie Loop, as well as WestKal Road and Kekuli Bay Provincial Park to give directions or answer questions.

Visitors are invited to search out artists and witness the artistic process first hand.

"We invite everyone to join us in this creative journey and experience the captivating beauty of the Okanagan Rail Trail through the eyes of our artists," says ACNO president Barbara Keith.

The event brings together talented artists and nature enthusiasts from all across the region.

Artists of all skill levels and mediums are invited to join in, from seasoned professionals to emerging artists, young and young at heart.

There will be prizes awarded in three categories: experienced, emerging, and a new youth category.

Opus Art Supplies in Kelowna has donated a $150 gift card to the experienced artist winner and a $75 gift card to the emerging artist winner.

Artists should drop off their painting(s) at the Vernon Community Arts Centre by 2:30 p.m. to be included in the judging.

Patenaude encourages artists to register early to secure their participation.

Registration details and additional information can be found on the Arts Council’s website .