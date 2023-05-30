Life's a Beach for return of Lumby Days June 9-11

Photo: Jon Manchester

The countdown is on for Lumby Days.

The big event of the North Okanagan village's year is slated for June 9 to 11.

This year's theme for the family festival is Beach Party, with events focused around Oval Park and Pat Duke Memorial Arena.

Extreme motocross performers will be back to show off their daring tricks, and Thrash Wrestling will put on shows Friday and Saturday evenings.

Once again, there will be a show and shine, organized by Cruising the Okanagan, and there's a pinup contest Saturday afternoon.

You can get a sky-high view of the fair with Valhalla Helicopters, who will be offering rides in a Bell 206 helicopter from Royals Park.

Try your hand at gold panning with the Vernon Placer Mining Club, take in a dance performance by Wolf Kin Sunday afternoon, or visit the critters at the Miniature Monster Petting Zoo.

There will be educational stations for kids, and activities ranging from mini golf to bubble blowing.

Look up, and you could see competitors in the Lumby Air Races as hang gliding and paragliding pilots take off from Saddle Mountain, visible from the fairgrounds.

And, of course, there will be tons of live entertainment on the Lumby Days stage – take it in while filling your belly from one of the many food trucks that will be there.

Saturday is parade day, starting at 11 a.m. with a flyover by the Vernon Flying Team. The parade starts at the Lumby industrial park and heads west on Highway 6, turns onto Shuswap Avenue, Maple Street and Shields Avenue.

Shooting Star Amusements will be back with its midway, and the Monashee Arts Council will be hosting its annual Festival of the Arts at Whitevalley Community Hall.

Need more? There will also be vendor booths outside and indoors at the curling club, as well as gun and antique show.