Swallowtails in full flight over Okanagan

Photo: Jon Manchester

One of the sure signs of spring in the Okanagan is the presence of brightly coloured butterflies.

This year, the flying invertebrates seem to be fluttering by in droves, and the most commonly seen are swallowtails.

While they may look similar, there are really seven different species of the swallowtail that are all large, black and yellow butterflies.

According to the Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship, the six species commonly seen in the Okanagan are the old world swallowtail (papilio machaon), anise swallowtail (papilio zeliacon), western tiger swallowtail (papilio rutulus), Canadian tiger swallowtail (papilio canadensis), and two-tailed tiger swallowtail.

The pale swallowtail (papilio eurymedon) is more often seen around Manning Park and looks similar to the other tiger swallowtails, but is white or pale yellow and black.

A spokesperson for the ministry says “swallowtails can often be seen in gardens and parks, around rivers and stream channels and even in residential areas.”

Glen Plummer notes May is the best time to see them.

Each species of swallowtail overwinters as a pupa in a chrysalis.

Plummer says temperature and the amount of daylight play a big part in when the butterflies emerge.

Some swallowtail species have been known to overwinter another year or two as a pupa if the weather conditions are not ideal when the time comes for emergence.

Butterfly diversity and abundance is highly variable and seasonal, influenced by weather patterns, larval and nectar plant availability and habitat conditions.

As for how long you’ll be able to enjoy their fanciful flights, Plummer says every year is different.

“The flight period of adults of these species covers the month of May, with some flying from May to June, and others extending into July-August. Some species can undergo a second brood in the summer, with adults observed into September.”

The public can record observations of butterflies, as well as other plants and animals, on iNaturalist.