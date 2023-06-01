Enderby man fighting for his life at KGH, awaiting organ transplant

Photo: GoFundMe

An Enderby man in need of a liver transplant is fighting for his life at Kelowna General Hospital.

Jason Norgan was put back onto a ventilator Tuesday morning after being in the ICU for nearly two weeks.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created by Charlotte Edwards whose daughter is dating one of Norgan's kids.

“The doctors have currently put him back on a ventilator as they (are) waiting for him to get strong enough to be able to be flown to Vancouver for his assessment for transplant ... he is too weak to go into surgery at this moment,” Edwards wrote Tuesday.

Norgan's wife Lindsey has been commuting from Enderby to Kelowna and back each day while he's in hospital.

Edwards says she’s hoping the GoFundMe will help offset medical expenses, travel costs, and any other expenses that may arise, as neither Jason nor his wife are able to work.

Norgan was admitted to the KGH May 19, where he was moved to the intensive care unit due to liver failure.

He's is now on the list for a transplant and will be starting dialysis to help with his kidney function. He is not strong enough to be transported to Vancouver, and once he is, he will be airlifted there for surgery and recovery.

After the transplant, Norgan will need to be in Vancouver for up to three months to ensure it is accepted by his body.

The couple are parents of three children.

“He has worked hard to provide for his family and has always been there for them when they needed him,” says Edwards. “Now it is our turn to be there for him and his family.”

As of Thursday, the campaign had raised $1,000 towards a goal of $10,000.