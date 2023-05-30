Community Foundation North Okanagan hands out more than $250,000 to local causes

Photo: CFNO Kody Woodmass (Turning Points) & Lisa Deargle(CFNO)

Even with $50,000 less to give this year, Community Foundation North Okanagan was able to provide financial support to 28 local projects during its annual spring grant event.

Groups applying for grants had one common thread – they want to make things better for others close to home.

In all, $253,000 was divided among the causes, and the Thursday night event allowed donors to hear how their contributions will be put to use.

For Joanne de Vries of Fresh Outlook Foundation, this year’s grant means she can run another Vernon Youth Climate Action Ripple Effect Summit.

During the summit, high school students created environmental stewardship projects that ranged from water conservation to using solar power and exploring alternative growing solutions.

During the learning process, de Vries witnessed a mental shift in participants.

Before the summit, she says, some youth experienced fear of “inheriting the potentially devastating impacts of past decisions and practices.”

Afterwards, “many students reported feeling they can make a difference and contribute to positive change now and into the future."

A food security project by the Okanagan Indian Band will see grant money invested in community gardens.

“We envision an Indigenous-led food system that can feed the community and empower young Indigenous farmers," says Nikki Lorentz, food security initiative co-ordinator with OKIB.

Her hope is to grow enough fresh produce to supply 500 band members with weekly food hampers, which in turn will “reduce our vulnerability and reliance on outside food sources,” Lorentz says.

“We know there are many more groups in need of funding,” says CFNO executive director Leanne Hammond.

Although over a quarter of a million dollars was able to be shared, the demand for funding far exceeded donations received – 50 charities submitted requests totalling $600,000.

“Our hope is to find a way to support some of those challenges in the fall,” says Hammond.

Other grant recipients receiving between $1,500 and $12,000 included: