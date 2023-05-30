Downtown Vernon Association's Sunshine Festival set come back in a big way June 17

Photo: DVA

It's not just a block party, it's a six-block party.

The Downtown Vernon Association is making up for lost time with its 29th annual Sunshine Festival.

A record six city blocks will be closed off for this year’s festival on 30th Avenue, which celebrates summer and kicks off another season of support for local businesses.

The Sunshine Festival, which was scaled down over the past two years to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, is back in full swing, says Peter Kaz with the DVA.

Organizers are promising a family-friendly fun day filled with games, music and food vendors.

Live bands will perform every hour between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the food zone, allowing you to grab a bite and sit under the shade of an umbrella at one of the picnic tables.

There will also be plenty for the littles in the Kid's Zone (2900 block) – games, face painting, balloon animals and a reptile show.

All downtown parking meters are free during the event, which is also free for the entire family. There will be no parking on 30th Avenue.