VSS Panthers grads to do battle on opposing sides at Kalamalka Bowl

Photo: Kalamalka Bowl VSS graduates Braden Khun Khun and Joe Murphy will face each other in the Kalamalka Bowl. They're seen here with Ryan Paulson of title sponsor Kal Tire.

Vernon-raised athletes are excited to square off in the Kalamalka Bowl in August.

VSS Panthers teammates Braden Khun Khun and Joe Murphy are preparing for graduation from Vernon Secondary School – but they're also looking forward to joining competing Canada West rival football scholarships.

They'll return to their home turf for the Aug. 23 Kal Bowl at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

The exhibition game will see the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds defending their title against the University of Alberta Golden Bears.

Khun Khun was named provincial AA all-star defensive back and was selected to compete on the B.C. team last summer in the Canada Cup. He accepted a scholarship to UBC to play for the Thunderbirds this fall.

He spent four days with T-birds at their early April spring camp to get a feel for his new team.

He'll be joining fellow Panthers graduate Brad Hyladik on the Thunderbirds, who will entering his fourth year with the team.

"The first time I ever played football was in Grade 4 at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park with Vernon Minor Football," says Khun Khun. "Now, I get to come home and play in front of my family and friends on the same field as a university player. I am so proud."

He said he's "very excited" about playing against his old teammate, Murphy.

"We have played so hard together over the years, and now I get to play against him ... I want to get bragging rights playing against him."

Murphy was selected as most valuable AA offensive player in B.C. and played on the provincial team last summer in the Canada Cup. He accepted a football scholarship to the University of Alberta.

He'll join VSS teammate Scotty Hoffman in Edmonton. Hoffman was initially committed to play for Simon Fraser University, but had to call an audible when the program was cancelled in April.

"It was amazing. Everyone was so supportive and friendly. Practices were electric with a super competitive environment," Murphy says of his training camp experience.

"To play your first university game in your hometown in front of family and friends is a surreal experience. I would not want to have this game anywhere else," he adds.

Tickets for the event go on sale June 1. Bleacher seating is $30, and general admission is $12.