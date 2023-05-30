On the Street: Your thoughts on BC's minimum wage hike

Chelsey Mutter

Minimum wage is going up, and British Columbians will be making at least $16.75 and hour as of June 1.

That will make B.C.'s minimum wage the highest among Canada's provinces.

Only the Yukon Territory will be higher, although only by two cents.

The 6.9% increase, set to take effect Thursday, will give a lift to approximately 150,000 workers.

Castanet hit the streets to hear what Okanagan residents think of the increase – Is it enough? Too much?

As expected, opinions are mixed.

"Should say a 16 year old, make the same as someone who's not 16?" asked one respondent.

