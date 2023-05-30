Vernon chamber surveys members on satisfaction with city venue rentals

Photo: Livestar Entertainment

Vernon's chamber of commerce wants to know how happy locals are with the rental of city-owned facilities.

"There is currently a lot of discussion in the community about City of Vernon facility fees and service, and it's important for the chamber to have a sense of its members' experiences when it comes to the booking process, whether it's weekly, annually or occasionally," the chamber says in an email blast to members.

This follows recent pleas from groups such as Vernon Winter Carnival and Funtastic for breaks on rental fees.

As well, the city last month hired a consultant to meet with user groups and gain their feedback.

The cost of renting parks and other venues, can be prohibitive, says carnival executive director Kris Fuller.

She's hoping the city got the message from its own consultation, and that the "feedback circles back to the right people."

The chamber survey asks users such as non-profit groups and charities about their satisfaction with rental of such venues as Kal Tire Place, Polson Park, the Vernon Recreation Centre, Kin Race Track, local sports fields, and parking lots, as well as fees involved with events that require road closures.

"We're aware that there has been mounting frustration growing within the community around event venue services and fees for city facilities, in particular, from the non-profit sector," says chamber general manager Dan Proulx.

"We've had many members reach out to us with concerns, and the chamber also participated in (the) focus group run by the city's hired third party consultant to review fees and services to share our own feedback."

He says the survey will give "a more clear and broader understanding of what challenges our members are facing" and inform chamber advocacy for potential solutions to better support events.



"The cost is definitely too high," says Fuller.

She questions why this so, especially in winter, when sports fields are not in use.

After carnival's Barnburner concert with the Reklaws "lost a significant amount of money," Fuller says she'd like to see an itemized list of fees easily accessible for "transparency."

"You hear some people pay different prices for the same thing," she said, noting that simple venue rentals add up with additional fees, percentage of sales fees, and more.

The city does publish a manual of fees and charges.

City spokesperson Josh Winquist said at the time of carnival that "there are several categories of fees for parks and facilities" and that there "may also be additional fees over and above the base rental rate to cover the cost of staff and venue set up."

These could include additional garbage collection, washroom cleans, stage setup, conversion fees where ice has to be covered, forklift operators, and more.

"One of the challenges to operating large event facilities like Kal Tire Place is to find a balance in fees that assist the owner (City of Vernon) in covering the costs to own and operate the facility, yet still affordable enough to attract events and users," he said.

"We value our partnership with the city, we're already booking for next year's carnival," said Fuller.

She'd like to see more recognition for the value events bring to the city with tourism and economic impact.

"It's hard to do as much as we want to because of the cost," she said.

The survey closes June 16.