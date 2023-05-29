Okanagan wildlife expert says best to stay away from baby wildlife

Photo: Caitlynn Chabot/Around the Block Lumby

Don't do it – at all. Period.

"Just stay away from them," Vernon wildlife expert Pete Wise says of baby birds and mammals that may look helpless and alone.

Mom is almost always close by, says Wise.

"I'm going to lose it ... What part of leaving baby wildlife alone don't you understand?" Wise posted on Facebook after five calls in one day from well-intentioned people who had picked up baby birds that had fallen from the nest.

Wise says this time of year, he gets anywhere from two to eight such calls a day.

"Just leave them," says Wise. "Mom and dad will take care of it...

"They're much better at it than we are."

Wise says every year it's the same, and he goes through the same steps trying to educate the public.

Young birds will be fledging for the next three or four weeks, so there will likely be many more instances ahead.

"And then we have another wave in July with the birds that have a second brood, like quail," says Wise.

Currently, it's also birthing season for deer, and the BC Conservation Officer Service annually reminds residents not to handle or go near fawns.

Wise says the mother will often leave the fawn while foraging for food, but will always return.

If you've already made the mistake of handling a wild animal, Wise suggests you get it back in the nest or back in the wild as quickly as possible – and wear gloves so as not to leave your scent on the animal as well as for protection.

"Get them back to mom as quick as you can."

Better yet, just leave them be.