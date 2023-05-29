Vernon landmark barber passes just shy of 90th birthday

Photo: Bethel Funeral Chapel

Perhaps Vernon's longest-serving barber has passed.

Edwin Theodor (Ted) Enns died May 19. He was just shy of his 90th birthday.

Enns, and his Country Squire Barber Shop, have been a Vernon tradition for generations of locals.

Enns was still cutting hair well into his eighties.

He was born in Hague, Sask. in 1933, and the family moved to B.C. when he was just five years old.

Ted went to barber school in 1965 and moved from Kamloops to Vernon in 1967.

His first barber shop was located beside Butcher Boys, where he served customers for 56 years.

When Butcher Boys expanded, he moved to the shop's current location on 29th Street.

Over the years, he cut thousands of customers' hair – many coming back with their offspring, who in turn did the same.

Enns was known to always have a smile and was quick with a joke.

"Ted was always fixing or improving something for his family or friends," his obituary states.

He is survived by his wife, Muriel, three children, 12 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren – "all of whom enjoyed their first haircut from the loving hands of their Papa."

A celebration of Life was held over the weekend at Bethel Funeral Chapel, followed by a reception at the Christadelphian Hall.