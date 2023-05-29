Grand opening barbecue Thursday at Armstrong City Hall

Photo: City of Armstrong

Armstrong's new City Hall is getting the final trimmings – and you're invited to tour the facility.

Staff have been in the building for a while, having moved across the street from its century-old predecessor on Bridge Street in March.

But now, landscaping is being completed and a public grand opening will be held on Thursday.

"Exciting changes are coming to the grounds of the new municipal hall ... residents will see a new green space with trees, water-wise plants and more," the city says.

There will be speeches, a council meet and greet, tours of the building, a barbecue lunch, and cake.

Events take place from noon to 3 p.m.

"We look forward to welcoming our community members to our new beautiful space," the city says.

The city borrowed $4 million to fund the new City Hall, and the project cost $7 million to complete.