Grand opening barbecue Thursday at Armstrong City Hall

Armstrong's new City Hall is getting the final trimmings – and you're invited to tour the facility.
Staff have been in the building for a while, having moved across the street from its century-old predecessor on Bridge Street in March.
But now, landscaping is being completed and a public grand opening will be held on Thursday.
"Exciting changes are coming to the grounds of the new municipal hall ... residents will see a new green space with trees, water-wise plants and more," the city says.
There will be speeches, a council meet and greet, tours of the building, a barbecue lunch, and cake.
Events take place from noon to 3 p.m.
"We look forward to welcoming our community members to our new beautiful space," the city says.
The city borrowed $4 million to fund the new City Hall, and the project cost $7 million to complete.