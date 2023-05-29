Western Canada's largest craft fair returns to Vernon this weekend

Photo: Creative Chaos

Creative Chaos returns to Vernon this weekend.

The largest craft and artisan fair in Western Canada kicks off Friday at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

The event takes over the rec centre auditorium, Dogwood Gym, Priest Valley Arena, Curling Club, and the outdoor skating rink.

It typically attracts up to 15,000 people and is one of the biggest spring events on the Vernon calendar.

There will be 226 vendors, and hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

"We've got vendors coming from as far away as Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Vancouver, Vancouver Island, and from across the Okanagan and Interior," Ingrid Baron says.

"And there's a full slate of entertainment, plus 13 food trucks of all different kinds."

A free shuttle from the Schubert Centre and Kal Tire Place will be making the rounds as parking is always at a premium.

Admission is free, but donations for the food bank Kettle will be collected.

Offerings range from original artworks, paintings, photography, metal work, pottery, jewelry, clothing, food and drink – and the outdoor rink will again be packed with food trucks and offer live entertainment.