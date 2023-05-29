Trevor Seibel leaving as Coldstream CAO after 14 years

Photo: Harwinder Sandhu/Facebook Coldstream CAO Trevor Seibel tours visitors around the new Coldstream Community Hall.

Coldstream's longtime chief administrative officer is leaving after more than 14 years with the district to pursue other opportunities.

Trevor Seibel will remain in the job until the end of June.

Keri-Ann Austin will step into the position effective July 1.

Austin has been with the district since July 2022 as director of corporate administration and deputy CAO. She also worked for the district from 2007 to 2019.

"Council would like to thank Mr. Seibel for his dedicated service for over 14 years with the district. His leadership has brought successful resolution to many issues over the years. Council wishes Mr. Seibel all the best in his new opportunity," Mayor Ruth Hoyte said in a press release.

"Council looks forward to working with Ms. Austin in her new role as chief administrative officer for Coldstream."

"I am honored, and excited, to be afforded this opportunity. I look forward to working with council and staff as we tackle the challenges ahead in an effort to provide efficient and effective services for the betterment of our residents and community," said Austin.