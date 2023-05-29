Outdoor theatre becomes steward to protect habitat

Photo: Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society

Caravan Farm Theatre has been announced as the 125th Wildlife Habitat Steward.

The theatre, in Armstrong, is a professional, outdoor company aiming to promote appreciation and study of the arts. The encouragement is in general as well as in literature, theatre and music in particular.

It’s partnered with Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society, who hand out the stewardship

"Caravan Farm Theatre’s commitment to environmental stewardship and the opportunity for on-site community engagement makes them a perfect fit for this program,” Alyson Skinner, OSS executive director.

“We are thrilled to see them using their platform to promote conservation and inspire action."

The Wildlife Habitat Steward initiative encourages the care of wildlife habitats on individual and organizational properties.

The OSS says they support stewards taking care of 6,276 acres of “vital wildlife habitat across the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys.”

The partnership will allow Caravan Farm theater to continue it’s conservation work.

“The institution has already committed five acres around Coyote Rock in their "back 40" to habitat conservation efforts,” explaines the OSS.

“Additionally, their ongoing partnership with local bee farmers exemplifies their commitment to protecting pollinators and indigenous plant species.”

The theatre says it hopes to inspire its audience to actively participate in safeguarding the environment. It aims to achieve this through it’s artistic endeavors and community engagement.

The OSS says because a large amount of land in the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys is privately owned, the stewardship plays a crucial role. Wildlife Habitat Stewards act as caretakers of significant wildlife habitats in the regions.