Sewer inspections and maintenance to cause some road delays in Vernon

Photo: City of Vernon

Temporary lane closures will be happening throughout Vernon, starting this week.

May 30 through June 10, the city will be conducting sewer line inspections and maintenance.

The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

“Motorists who are traveling in the area are asked to watch for crew members, slow down in work areas, and follow all traffic control measures,” the city says.

When and where work will be taking place is difficult to determine ahead of time, the city says.

"The crew will be working in various locations for various lengths of time, so it’s too difficult to pinpoint where they may be at any given moment," says city spokesperson Christy Porier.

"They will do their best to maintain traffic flow in the areas where they’re working, or provide easy-to-follow minor detours."