Across the Okanagan people showed up to walk for Alzheimer support

Chelsey Mutter

People across the Okanagan were raising funds, Sunday, for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The Alzheimer Society of BC hosted its annual walk to show support for those with Alzheimer’s.

“It's a fundraiser and a friend raiser. We have people putting pledges forward with individual pledges or teams,” explained Meribeth Friesen, manager of regional services for Alzheimer Society of BC.

Walks took place in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton.

The different areas were all fundraising as well. By Sunday evening, North Okangan raised $18,153, Kelowna brought in $24,653, and South Okanagn saw $11,382.

Tracy Sackmann raises funds every year, since she lost her grandma to Alzheimer’s.

“I think it's just about raising awareness about how common it actually is, and that no two cases are really the same. Everybody, including my husband's grandma, it's just not ever identical,” explained Sackmann.

“But it affects so many people. You see just the impact it has when people start forgetting things and the kind of the loss of dignity. So it's just important to raise that.”

Friesen agreed that the day was about reducing that stigma, and supporting the cause.

“We’re really working hard to reduce the stigma of having Alzheimer's disease, dementia, particularly for people with early symptoms who are very concerned, but feel shameful or worried about reaching out,” said Friesen.

“There’s a lot of help available. We have a wide variety of services, both online and in-person.”

For more information, or to access supports visit the Alzheimer Society of BC’s website.