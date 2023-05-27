Hello Okanagan hits the road, checks out the scene in Penticton

Vernon's Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu are back with the latest episode of Hello Okanagan.

This week, the Hello Okanagan crew visit the South Okanagan and check out some shops and market stalls in Penticton and Peachland as well as a dragon boat competition.

Each week, Kaz and Scarlatescu talk with Okanagan business leaders, debate issues facing the region, and promote the Valley as a whole.

The videos air each Saturday, and you can see them here on Castanet.

If you any questions or suggestions, contact them via the Hello Okanagan Facebook page.