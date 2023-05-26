Fuel prices take 10 cent or more jump at many Interior stations

Photo: Jon Manchester

One could be forgiven for thinking the usual long-weekend spike in gas prices was temporary – but, no.

Prices, as usual went up for the Victoria Day long weekend, then dipped back down at most stations in the Thompson-Okanagan.

But prices appear to be in flux as many have jumped 10 cents or more again this week.

Enderby retains its title as the place for the cheapest fuel in B.C., according to the most recent posts on watchdog website gasbuddy.com.

Regular gasoline is currently selling for 162.9 cents a litre.

And Salmon Arm isn't far behind at 163.9 cents a litre.

But then, prices jump around, depending on where you're filling up.

In Vernon and Coldstream, prices currently range from a low of 164.9 to a high of 175.9.

In Penticton, the pump price is 169.9 across the board.

Kelowna has a price spread from 169.9 to 174.9 cents a litre.

And in Kamloops, 173.9 cents appears to be the consensus among stations.

Local prices compare to 191.9-198.9 cents a litre in the Lower Mainland.