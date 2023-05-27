Coldstream lakeshore mansion listed for a whopping $19.9 million

Photo: okanaganhomes.com

What could be the most expensive house in the Okanagan is up for sale at a cool $19.9 million.

The Coldstream waterfront estate sits on 2.49 acres and boasts 450 feet of waterfront on Kalamalka Lake.

Bordering on Sovereign Park, the 12407 Coldstream Creek Rd. mansion is still partially under construction after the original 1909 home and boathouse were removed, taking care not to disturb the mature setting and massive oak tree that dominates the property.

The 16,954 square-foot home has three levels and was designed with massive timbers and abundant stonework to give the impression of a long-established estate, the listing by Priscilla & Company states.

There's also a 1,068-square-foot guest house, 1,000-square-foot beachouse, and 600-square-foot carport and boat storage to go along with a huge dock.

Stone walls and lichen-covered stairways line paths that connect the buildings and beach.

A lighted driveway circles the property and has two gated entrances. The main entrance crosses a man-made, recirculating creek.

Despite the huge waterfront and lake views, the home is "almost a complete secret" as it's shielded by trees.

"If you can dream it, it has been incorporated into the design of this home."

Moving glass wall systems open to the outdoors, there's a spa, seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and a 16-foot granite island in the huge kitchen.

The home could well be the most expensive in the valley at this time, if the seller gets their asking price.

Last year, a Lake Country waterfront mansion was listed for more – $22.9 million.

That property on Pixton Road included 10 bathrooms, a 12-car garage and an infinity pool on 0.86 acres behind a with 240 feet of Okanagan Lake shoreline.

It was the highest assessed property in the Okanagan in 2020.