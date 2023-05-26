Vernon's Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble celebrates 20th anniversary with weekend show

Photo: Wayne Emde

Vernon's Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble will celebrate its 20th anniversary this weekend.

A special performance is set for Sunday afternoon at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre, beginning at 2 p.m.

Guest performers include the Pokotillo Ukrainian Dancers of Kamloops, Dolyna Ukrainian Dancers and musician Vic Ukrainetz of Kelowna, along with a special performance by Sadok alumni.

The event will also highlight the sacrifices that Ukrainians have made for their country during the past year of war. A dance to remember those who have lost their lives titled, Eternal Memory, will be performed.

"This past year, Sadok's focus has been on performances and events that focus on fundraising for Ukraine," the group says in a press release.

Donations to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation for the Ukraine Humanitarian Aid Fund will be accepted at Sunday's event.

Admission is by donation.

Sadok has performed throughout the Okanagan, and in Vancouver, Alberta, at Disneyland and in the Ukraine, as well as studying at the Virsky State Ensemble summer dance program in Ukraine.