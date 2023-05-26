Motorcyclist transferred to Vernon Jubilee as GoFundMe tops $10,000

Photo: GoFundMe

A fundraiser for a young motorcyclist seriously injured a Lavington crash has surpassed $10,000 in less than a week.

Jake Suttling has been transferred from Kelowna General to Vernon Jubilee Hospital, his mother Gen Acton said in an update on his recovery, Wednesday.

"Someone knew the world would be a better place with Jake in it! He is being transferred to VJH ... to continue on his journey to recovery," Acton wrote.

Meanwhile, there has been an outpouring of support after Suttling was struck by a pickup on Highway 6 as he travelled to Lumby to visit his mom on Mother's Day.

Suttling sustained "extensive critical injuries" and was airlifted to KGH, where he underwent 11 hours of surgery to save his legs.

Acton said she received a message that "no mother ever wants to receive" the morning of May 14: "Was your son coming to see you in Lumby? He's been in an accident."

"I will be forever grateful to all of the first responders and caring citizens who stopped to help my son that day," Acton said.

She's urging motorists to be more aware of motorcycles and share the road.

"This is going to be a long and onerous journey to recovery, and Jake's life will never be the same," she said.

As of Friday, a GoFundMe campaign for Suttling had raised $10,770.

Those wishing to help can also donate bottles at both Chasers and Interior Bottle Depot under Suttling's name.