Traffic detour for storm facility upgrades

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon drivers should prepare themselves for a detour on their morning commute next week.

Starting Tuesday as early as 7:30 a.m., 27th Avenue will be closed between 37th and 39th streets.

It’s to facilitate crews upgrading storm infrastructure.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative travel route. Local traffic will still be able to access businesses and residences in the area,” the City of Vernon said in a press release.

The work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Thursday, but the city says timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Drivers should expect some travel delays and are reminded to watch for construction workers and slow down in construction zones.