GoFundMe campaign for Lumby man with disintegrating spine

Photo: GoFundMe

Friends are again rallying around a Lumby man to help bring him home.

Dane Ozero has been in hospital in Vancouver since March after two titanium rods in his back broke, causing a spinal cord injury.

Ozero has ankylosing spondylitis, an inflammatory disease that can cause the spine to fuse and crumble.

It's a condition that has been in the news recently after it caused the end of Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars' touring career.

The fusion of the bones makes the spine less flexible and can result in a hunched posture and can also affect the ability to breathe deeply as it affects the ribs.

Karen Prebushewski created a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Ozero's wife, Theresa.

Dane suffered the "life-altering" incident in February, says Prebushewski.

"He has been in Vancouver Hospital since March13 and had to have two major spinal surgeries," she wrote on the fundraiser page.

"The first was to replace the broken rods and loose screws, and (in) the second he developed a blood clot in the vertebra that needed to be removed.

"He will need to do rehab in Vancouver which can take 12-14 weeks to complete. He will be going home in a motorized wheelchair, which will mean expensive renovations on the house to make it accessible."

The campaign seeks help to purchase a ceiling lift and house renovations for wheelchair accessibility.

Theresa has been travelling back and forth between Easter Seals House in Vancouver and Lumby.

Dane was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis in 1989 and had to have four major surgeries in the past.

In 2021, Dane broke his back while getting out of his truck due to the condition making his bones so brittle.

He also suffers from multiple other health ailments.

As of Thursday afternoon, the campaign had raised $5,765 towards a goal of $20,000.