Boil water notice downgraded in Killiney Beach

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has announced a downgrade from the boil water notice, issued on May 9, to a water quality advisory, applicable to all Killiney Beach water system users.

This advisory impacts roughly 295 properties connected to the Killiney Beach water system.

The RDCO recommends that users, particularly those with weakened immune systems, children, and seniors, boil all water intended for drinking, food preparation, making beverages, producing ice, or brushing teeth for at least one minute. Bottled or distilled water has been suggested as a safe alternative to tap water.

The advisory is in place due to turbidity in Okanagan Lake due to the spring melt.

The advisory will stay in effect until further assessments ensure the water quality is within the acceptable standards outlined by the Canadian drinking water guidelines.