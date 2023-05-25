Armstrong Regional Co-op seeks charity applicants for its Fuel Good Day

Photo: Armstrong Regional Co-op

Local charities are invited to feel good with a little help from Armstrong Regional Co-op's Fuel Good Day.

The event doesn't take place until Sept. 19, but the Co-op is seeking applications from non-profits, which will receive a share of fuel sales that day.

Fill up your tank on Fuel Good Day, and 10 cents from every litre sold will go to local organizations.

Each Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bar will supporting a different cause.

Locations include Co-op sites in Armstrong, Vernon, Salmon Arm, and Cranbrook.

Registered non-profits and charities within the Co-op's trading area are invited to apply online at www.armstrong.coop.

The deadline for applications is June 23.

On Fuel Good Day, selected non-profits are also invited be on site to hand out information.

There will also be draws and giveaways throughout the day, says marketing and sales manager Jason Keis.