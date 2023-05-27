Vernon's People Place Garden Tour set to bloom June 10

Photo: Kalamalka Indigenous Garden

Green thumbs and gardeners can visit some of the North Okanagan's most envy-inspiring gardens during the People Place Garden Tour.

The 19th annual event will be in full bloom June 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"This year, we have seven fabulous gardens to explore during this very popular self-guided tour," says Melanie O'Hara-Hutchinson with the People Place.

The downtown Vernon community hub houses 15 non-profit, social service agencies and programs.

It also provides meeting space to many additional community groups.

The Richmond Caring Centre is the only other facility in British Columbia that operates on the same premise as the People Place.

All proceeds from the garden tour will benefit People Place.

This year's gardens include a Pottery Road oasis with a creek and ponds – as well as a 'Love Shack', a quirky East Hill 'wild child' full of pollinator perennials, the downtown Community Garden, the beautifully manicured grounds at North Okanagan Hospice House, the Kalamalka Indigenous Garden at Okanagan College, a Coldstream black currant farm garden with breathtaking views, and a Pleasant Valley Greek-Romanesque themed garden.

Tickets ($20) can be purchased at Blue Mountain Nursery (Armstrong), Briteland Farm & Garden, Nicholas Alexander Home & Garden, Swan Lake Market & Garden, The Flower Spot Garden Centre and at People Place in #101 Administration and #107 Independent Living Vernon.