Caetani Centre to relive Roaring '20s for Great Gatsby Splash

Photo: Caetani Centre

The Roaring '20s will come to life at Vernon's Caetani Centre for the Great Gatsby Splash next month.

The fundraising event is scheduled for June 24 in the Caetani House gardens.

Duke of Sermoneta Leone Caetani, his partner Ofelia and daughter Sveva arrived in Vernon from Italy in 1921.

They lived a life of wealth, privilege, travel, and luxury until the economic crash of 1929.

Following the death of Leone in 1935, Ofelia and Sveva went into self-imposed exile.

It was not until her mother's death in 1960 that Sveva, now in her early 40s, resumed painting, and her works are now a cultural touchstone in Vernon, along with her former home on Pleasant Valley Road.

The Gatsby event will feature a cocktail reception, buffet dinner, and live and silent auctions.

Guests are encouraged to get dressed up in their best Roaring '20s-inspired outfits.

"Everything will be 1920s inspired, from the food and drinks to the ambience," says Marian Wright, Caetani fundraising committee chair.

More than 30 pieces of art by well-known Okanagan artists will be on the auction block.

You can view the art before it goes on auction at www.caetani.org.

The Voix du Coeur ensemble will perform, and a fully catered buffet dinner will be served prior to the live auction.

Tickets are on sale now at the Ticket Seller. Call 250-549-7469 or order online at ticketseller.ca.