Arts Council of the North Okanagan murder mystery night postponed till fall

Photo: Arts Council of the North Okanagan

The Arts Council of the North Okanagan has postponed its murder mystery event until the fall.

Manager Shawna Patenaude says: "After careful consideration, we have determined the Murder in Peachville fundraiser will be postponed."

The first-time event had been scheduled for this Saturday, at the Schubert Centre.

The play is written by Wendy Stevens and directed by Val Heuman, with the cast including "some very recognizable community members," says Patenaude.

A new date has not yet been set for the event.

"The Arts Council represents over 30 organizations in the community, and we do not wish to compete with some of the organizations we are here to help. There are many incredible events happening around the end of May and into June in the community," Patenaude said.

"We are planning to have the fundraiser around Halloween, as a murder mystery will fit in perfectly."