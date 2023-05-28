Midsummer's Eve of the Arts set to return to Mackie Lake House

Photo: Vernon Public Art Gallery

The Vernon Public Art Gallery's biggest event of the summer returns in July.

The 37th annual Midsummer's Eve of the Arts auction and garden party will return to picturesque Mackie Lake House with a collection of curated artwork donated by local artists.

All proceeds will support the the gallery's purpose of "connecting our community to the creative presence and possibilities within the visual arts through its exhibitions and activities."

Midsummer's Eve showcases the diverse talents of local artists, whose works are auctioned off to raise funds for the gallery's exhibitions and programs.

"Creative and critical thinking are such important skills in current-day society. It is through this event each year that we are able to spread the opportunities to engage with visual arts throughout the North Okanagan," says gallery executive director Dauna Kennedy.

"Each year, I am humbled to witness the level of generosity that Midsummer's Eve of the Arts produces in support of the VPAG and the work we do in our community."

The event will feature a silent auction, live auction, cocktails, wine and food.

Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind works of art, as well as luxury packages while enjoying the lakeside scenery and music.

Ticket are $75 to $125.