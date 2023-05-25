Evacuation order in wake of flooding at Parker Cove now lifted

Photo: OKIB

The evacuation order covering Parker Cove properties in the wake of spring flooding has now been lifted.

The Okanagan Indian Band announced the rescinding of the order Thursday morning.

Three separate evac orders were issued May 2, 4 and 5 as Whiteman's Creek spilled its banks and flowed through the Westside neighbourhood.

The local state of emergency has now been rescinded, and residents can return to their homes.

It affects the following areas:

May 2 - Parkers Cove residents on the south side of Falcon Avenue adjacent to Whiteman’s Creek. Residents 161-195 Falcon Ave., including 54 and 55

May 2 - Parkers Cove residents of Falcon Avenue 139-160, 196-223, 225-239

May 4 - Deer Street 130, Elk Street 114, Lakeshore Drive 53

May 5 - Falcon Avenue 708, 131 -138

A reception centre is open today for re-entry package and cleaning kit pickup.

The ESS reception centre is at New Horizon, 8 Bonneau Rd. and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to hand out re-entry information packages and Red Cross cleaning kits, while supplies last.

The package contains information on first re-entry steps, how to clean your home, where to dispose sandbags, and more.