Rural Enderby road riddled with huge potholes poses danger, says resident

Back Enderby Road has become a danger to vehicles, according to locals.

Potholes have become so deep on the rural North Okanagan road that even driving slowly over them poses a risk to cars, says one resident who asked we not use their name.

The tipster says the size and scale of the potholes is causing drivers to detour four feet off the road.

“The corner itself has completely disintegrated, completely. Three feet of the road is missing, and the trucks and vehicles have grooved the ground out where there should be pavement,” the source tells Castanet.

They say they’ve called Enderby City Hall, Spallumcheen, AIM Roads, Splatsin First Nation and the RCMP – with no one offering any advice or taking responsibility for the road.

Concerns have been raised about the danger a road in such bad shape poses to drivers and their vehicles, says the resident.

“It's shameful to see a road in Canada in such bad shape... you should take a drive down there and traverse it! Just make sure the tractor trailers that use it are not coming through at the same time or it will be scary.”