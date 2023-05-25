Big prizes up for grabs as GoByBike Week returns to Vernon

Photo: Pixabay

Riding your bike might just win you a new one, or even a trip to Croatia.

It’s part of GoByBike Week taking place next week in Vernon. The annual event challenges people to travel by bike, skateboard, scooter or rollerblades, instead of by car.

From May 29 to June 4 people are encouraged to log their trips for a chance to win prizes, one of which is a Titan Racing Rogue hardtail mountain bike, donated by Satoca Bike.

Riders could also win the provincial prize of a cycling trip for two to Croatia. In addition to logging trips, bikers will need to register with Exodus Travels for their chance to win the grand prize.

“We live in a beautiful, vibrant community, and there are so many fun ways to explore our city,” says Anne Huisken, the City of Vernon's active transportation co-ordinator.

“We encourage everyone to register for GoByBike Week and ride for fun, health, and the environment.”

The week kicks off Monday at Natures Fare on 30th Avenue with a celebration from 7 to 9 a.m. The event will have coffee, snacks, prizes and activities.

Towne Theatre will host Vancouver Film Festival entries celebrate biking and the outdoors June 1. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

For the entirety of the week, bike enthusiasts can visit the Vernon Community Arts Centre to create bike-themed art and be entered in a draw. Visiting participating downtown local businesses will also get you an entry to win a gift basket.

GoByBike week wraps up June 4 at the Polson Night Market with a wrap-up celebration station 4-8 p.m. Also at the market will be a beach-themed bike parade through the park starting at 6:30 p.m.

GoByBike week is part of the city's larger strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions “by more than doubling trips made by bike in our community by 2040.”