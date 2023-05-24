Water restrictions lift in Vernon as Kalamalka water source turned back on

Photo: Jon Manchester

Greater Vernon Water says turbidity levels have returned to normal in Kalamalka Lake, and it has turned the Kal water source back on.

"GVW has now returned to normal operations by supplying water from our two sources – the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant supplied by Duteau Creek, and the Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant supplied by Kalamalka Lake," the water utility said in a press release Wednesday.



Customers may notice some cloudiness or sediment in their water as a result of the change in direction of flow, GVW says.

If this happens, run a cold water tap closest to where the water enters your house before your hot water tank, any in home filtration, or taps with aerators.



Meanwhile, as a result of cooler, wetter weather combined with turning the Kal source back on, water restrictions have now returned to normal, from Stage 1.

GVW still encourages customers to use water efficiently, however.