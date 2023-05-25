70 City of Vernon employees paid more than $100,000 in 2022

The City of Vernon's "sunshine list" includes 70 employees who made more than $100,000 last year.
All cities must disclose financial information including all employees paid over $75,000 a year.
While the public face of City Hall may be mayor and council, and decision-making power is ultimately theirs, the big money comes in working behind the scenes.
Mayor Victor Cumming's $105,556 remuneration pales compared to former chief administrative officer Will Pearce's $255,132.
A total of 70 city employees made more than $100,000 – and nine of those were paid more than $150,000.
Pearce was highest paid, but notable big earners include Fire Chief David Lind, who was paid $181,806 and director of community infrastructure and development Kim Flick, who earned $172,605.
Other top earners included:
- Director of human resources Raeleen Manjak $172,605
- Firefighter Doug Imrich $151,985
- Director of recreation services Doug Ross $169,358
- Director of financial services Debra Law $168,523
- Manager of public works James Rice $152,578
- Deputy CAO Kevin Poole $151,506
A total of 163 employees were paid $75,000 or more, for a combined $16,661,42.
Employees earning under $75,000 totalled $12,168,175.
All together, that's a city payroll of $28,830,017.
Staff also collected $444,637 in expenses last year.
Add to that council remuneration totalling $335,979.
Cumming, who is the only one on council whose job is considered full time, was the top earner with his $105,556.
Coun. Kelly Fehr was next at $39,671.
Coun. Teresa Durning collected $38,466, while councillors Akbal Mund and Brian Quiring each were paid $38,133.
Coun. Kari Gares was paid $37,890, while former councillor Scott Anderson, who lost the mayor's race to Cumming, was paid $33,321.
Newcomer Coun. Brian Guy, who joined council after the October election, was paid $4,810.
Council salaries vary depending on how many committees they are members of.
Anderson had the highest expenses on council, at $3,631, followed by Gares at $3,482, Cumming $3,141, Quring $2,651, Durning $2,464, Fehr $1,806, and Mund $1,504.
Guy had no expenses.