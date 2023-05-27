Summer activities are starting soon at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Photo: Greg Huszar/Silver Star

The start of summer at SilverStar Mountain Resort is less than a month away.

The resort has released its summer event schedule, which is expected to kick off June 23 with the opening of the bike park.

Opening weekend officially launches with the community cultural celebration happening June 24. The weekend will have live music June 24-25.

The Slay The Dragon Trail Running Race will take place on June 24 as well, with racers taking part in 13, 25, or 50 kilometre lengths. It will be followed by the Hike For Hospice on June 25, put on by North Okanagan Hospice Society.

The resort’s bike paths are sure to be busy July 8 and 9, as Silver Star is the first stop on the 2023 Canada Cup Series. It’s also running alongside the BC Cup and BC Downhill Mountain Bike Provincial Championships.

“Designed to provide competitive opportunities to the next generation of downhill mountain bikers transitioning from provincial race series to international competitions, this collective of events forms Canada’s premier downhill racing series,” said SilverStar.

Another bike race taking place on the mountain is the Juliana Bombshell Enduro Women’s Mountain Bike Race on July 15.

August 4-6 will see the return of the Crankworx Summer Series to Silver Star. All events this weekend will be free for spectators, excluding lift tickets. Silver Star Village will have gear demos, live music, games, outdoor bars and barbecues.

The annual Silver Star Wine Festival will be returning to the resort August 10-13. Devoted specifically to British Columbia wineries, this will give attendees a chance to learn about wines made in the province. The weekend will have wine seminars, wine dinners, and the signature walk-around tasting taking place outdoors on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Finally, coming back for the second time is Silver Star’s Beer & Cider Fest on Sept. 9. It kicks off Octoberfest season with tastings of craft beer and local ciders.

To register or buy tickets for the events happening at Silver Star, click here.