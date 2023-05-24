City of Vernon advises of increased water reclamation plant smells next week

Photo: City of Vernon

Residents of South Vernon may wonder where the smell is coming from next week.

The City of Vernon advises residents that increased odours may be noticeable near the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre as crews begin scheduled maintenance.

Starting Monday, crews will begin maintenance work on components of the sewage treatment plant.

"As a result, residents and passers by may potentially notice an odour increase," the city says.

The work is expected to be completed by June 2, and is not expected to affect daily operations at the plant.

"All efforts will be made to reduce odours leaving the site, however, some odour transfer may be unavoidable," the city says.