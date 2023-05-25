BC advocate wants to hear from Vernon seniors at town hall meeting

Photo: Jon Manchester

B.C.'s seniors advocate is coming to a town hall meeting in Vernon.

Isobel Mackenzie will be at the Schubert Centre for the June 7 event.

Mackenzie will discuss the role of the seniors advocate, outline concerns she is hearing across the province, and recent studies of seniors issues undertaken by her office.

She is looking to hear from local seniors and their families about "what is working and not working for seniors in this community."

The town hall will take place from 1 to 3 p.m.