Vernon's KingFisher Boats awarded 'gold standard' for third time

Photo: Bryton Marine Group

Vernon's KingFisher Boats and parent company Bryton Marine Group have achieved gold standard status in the Canada’s Best Managed companies program for a third time.

Founded in 1992, Bryton is the largest privately owned welded aluminum boat builder in North America.

KingFisher's production plant is located at the north end of Swan Lake, on Highland Road.

The manufacturer sells its range os sport, fishing, offshore and river boats across North America.

“Our group of companies work collaboratively to seize opportunities and embrace innovation,” CEO Byron Bolton said. “The recreational marine industry has experienced a record surge in demand. Thanks to our teams’ boundless culture and commitment to our values, we have been able to rise to meet consumer expectations.”

Bryton also operates EagleCraft in Campbell River, and in Washington state it has All American Marine in Bellingham, BRIX Marine in Port Angeles, Weldcraft Marine and Duckworth Boats, both in Clarkston.

The Canada’s Best Managed Companies program recognizes innovative, world-class business practices judged under a rigorous and independent process.

Last year, KingFisher recently announced a 20,000 square foot expansion to its Vernon production plant.

Bryton has a staff of 415 employees, with the No. 1 market share for welded aluminum boats in North America.

"This is a prestigious award that we are very proud of," says marketing co-ordinator Gillian Pownall­­.