Avid fisherman douses abandoned campfire 'left to burn' at Damer Lake

Tracey Prediger Al Anderson

As an avid fisherman, Al Anderson spends a lot of time near Damer Lake, northeast of Oyama on the Aberdeen Lake Plateau.

But, Tuesday’s visit to the area left him fuming.

This was not the first time Anderson has come across an abandoned campfire.

“I see this a lot, but this time it really got under my skin,” Anderson says.

He’s sharing video of what he came across hoping backcountry users will be more vigilant and ensure their fires are out before leaving, especially given summer wildfire danger.

He could tell the fire had been freshly lit and then left there to burn.

Anderson waited in the area to see if anyone was coming back, and after no one returned, he decided to put it out himself.

“I used a hardhat filled with lake water,” he says.

Several hardhat-fulls later, the fire was finally out.

“I find this absolutely disgusting!” he told Castanet.