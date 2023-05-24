Public hearing to allow input on Predator Ridge rezoning plan

Photo: Predator Ridge

Residents will have the chance to share their input on a major rezoning at Predator Ridge, after all.

On Tuesday, Vernon city council revisited a May 8 decision to allow for a public hearing after a person in the gallery interrupted the meeting, questioning a lack of public input.

Mayor Victor Cumming reminded the public Tuesday that they were not allowed to speak and “here to listen.”

Coun. Teresa Durning brought forward a motion to reconsider the decision and hold the public hearing.

The proposed rezoning doesn’t require a public hearing, by law.

It would change a number of properties in Predator Ridge to tourist commercial and residential, as part of the Resort Villages Project.

The properties are currently zoned as resort commercial and residential. City staff say the change would allow for “more flexibility in the number of units.”

The village centre expansion plan was announced in 2022.

Development would happen in the primary village from the clubhouse and lodge buildings to the front entrance. A secondary future village would be located in the Meadows catchment between the No. 7 and 9 holes on the Ridge course.

The plan will add more dining, retail, medical and healthcare services, expanded grocery and community spaces.

Over the past decade, the resort has seen a significant increase in full-time usage by homeowners with 76 per cent of residents now using Predator Ridge as their primary residence.

Members of the public can expect to share their thoughts on the project June 26.