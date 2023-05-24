Police investigate sudden death in Falkland area

Photo: Jon Manchester

Police say criminality is not suspected in a sudden death in the Falkland area on Thursday.



Officers investigated the death May 18, confirms North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn.

"No criminality is suspected in that incident," says Finn.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine "how, where, when and by what means the victim came to their unexpected death.



"Neither agency has more information to release at this time," Finn said in an email.