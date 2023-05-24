Armstrong resident wins new Volkswagen in TIm Hortons Roll Up the Rim contest

Photo: Google Maps Armstrong Tim Hortons.

Marty Eckert was just sitting at home on his couch on a Thursday night in March, when he realized he had 16 “rolls” on his Tim Hortons app.

“I won a few free coffees, and then it came to the last roll,” Eckert says from his Armstrong home.

“When I got to the last one, a picture of a car popped up,” he recalls.

Eckert admits his first thought was “It’s got to be a scam,” and called his wife over for a second opinion.

The pair decided the win looked legit and followed the directions to claim their prize – a fully loaded 2023 Volkswagen Taos.

Eckert could pick the exterior and interior colours for his prize, but declined any options that would add to the delivery time.

“It seems like it was a really long time ago, now,” Eckert said this week.

He's been told to expect the keys to his new car will be handed to him soon.

Angela Sparrow with Vernon Volkswagen says Eckert’s Taos has already arrived in their showroom.

“We’re just waiting to co-ordinate with Tim Hortons, right now,” she says.

The Taos will be given to Eckert during a more formal presentation at the Armstrong Tim Hortons where he regularly buys his coffee.