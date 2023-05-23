Vernon to axe odd bylaw exemption allowing bylaw staff to use crossbows

Photo: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Vernon bylaw officers will no longer legally be allowed to carry crossbows – not that they did, anyway.

City council passed a resolution Tuesday to remove a section of its firearms and weapons bylaw.

The section lays out exceptions to the bylaw making it illegal to fire a crossbow or longbow within city limits.

It allowed bylaw officers to discharge such weapons even though they don't carry them.

Coun. Kelly Fehr sought the removal of the bylaw clause.

Council agreed to the move, which will come back before council as a bylaw amendment sometime in the future.

A review was requested at the May 8 council meeting when Coun. Teresa Durning questioned the bylaw's wording.

Durning requested more education be given to the public about who can use such weapons in the city.

“What the requirements are and what the rules are around it, that just not anybody can go and do that. I think it's important for people to be educated,” said Durning.

The remaining exceptions in the bylaw include: