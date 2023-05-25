Walk for Alzheimer's returns May 28 at Polson Park

Photo: North Okanagan IG Wealth Management Walk For Alzheimer's Last year's Alzheimer's walk.

The Walk for Alzheimer's returns to Vernon on Sunday.

The event will take place at Polson Park.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and the walk commences at 12:30 p.m.

Funds from the event are used to provide programs designed to help those on their journey with dementia.

Minds in Motion promotes physical activity and socializing for people experiencing dementia.

"A program likes this helps combat isolation as well as facilitating a continued mind and body connection," says event chair Patrick Vance.

First Link is a phone service where people can discuss services or get ideas about how to approach questions and concerns about dementia.

"All funds raised in our community stay in our community," adds Vance.

Organizers also held a a pre-race movie event May 18 with a showing at Towne Theatre of the acclaimed movie The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins, a captivating story of a man beginning his journey with dementia.

Visit walkforalzheimers.ca to sign up for the walk.