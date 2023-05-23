Vernon lawyer to sell off land to pay back taxes

Photo: Darren Handschuh

A Vernon area lawyer who owes years of back taxes to the federal government and is being investigated by the Law Society of British Columbia is seeking to sell his Enderby property to pay his debts.

Leonard Marriott of North Valley Law was in Vernon Supreme Court Tuesday.

He was seeking court approval of a 'conduct of sale” of a rural Gardom Lake Road property he owns with his ex-wife.

Justice Allan Betton heard Marriott's 50% of the proceeds will be used to pay off debts to a number of secured creditors.

"There is no equity in the property that he is going to realize," explained Tim Perks, the lawyer representing Marriott's ex-wife.

"CRA has super priority," Perks said of the Canada Revenue Agency's registered judgment, which at last calculation totalled $175,000.

Perks also listed $82,000 owing in delinquent child support and another $63,000 in unpaid judgments from Ontario family court.

In December 2022, a Law Society of British Columbia investigation cited Marriott for failing to provide a client with the "quality of service expected of a competent lawyer" in a property transfer and estate matter.

Betton directed conduct of sale be awarded to Marriott's ex-wife, rather than him put a timeline on the process, "so no one can be accused of dragging their heels."

Betton says the property at 28 Gardom Lake Rd. would have to be listed within 21 days and that any sale of the property would be subject to approval of the court.

The property has a B.C. assessment value of $483,000.