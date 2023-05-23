Judy Maile awarded for years of volunteering at Vernon Abbeyfield House

Photo: Abbeyfield House

A longtime Vernon volunteer has been awarded for her dedication.

Judy Maile was recently given an Abbeyfield Champion Award for her years of volunteer work on behalf of the non-profit seniors housing organization.

Recipients are selected by Abbeyfield Canada board members in recognition of volunteers who have made a huge contribution toward fundraising and commitment to the Abbeyfield movement.

Abbeyfield offers safe, affordable housing for seniors at 19 locations from Ontario to Vancouver Island, including Vernon.

Maile joined the Vernon Abbeyfield House board in 2009 and has served as president, treasurer, secretary as well as house manager and resident intake/exit manager.

"She has helped keep the house in tip-top shape and has organized many fundraising events. She has also served on the Abbeyfield Canada board and the communications committee and has supported the Orchard City House in Kelowna as a board member," the organization said in a press release.

"Abbeyfield Vernon is thrilled to see Judy honoured with this award, as she is one of the most compassionate, caring and hard-working volunteers I have ever seen," said Vernon House president Nicole Kohnert.

"We have always been able to rely on her to step up and manage issues with self-assurance, care and attention to detail, even after hours of looking after her family and doing other volunteer work. She is a dream board member and most deserving of this award."