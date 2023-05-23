Duteau Creek expected to rise quickly as Haddo Lake to spill over

Photo: RDNO Grizzly dam.

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.

The Regional District of North Okanagan says Greater Vernon Water's Grizzly and Aberdeen dams have both reached their maximum capacity.

The dams are spilling into the Haddo Lake.

The Haddo dam is expected to reach its maximum capacity Wednesday, and start spilling into Duteau Creek, which has prompted the Village of Lumby to alert residents that creek levels are expected to rise quickly.



"Dams are designed to spill into the natural waterways once the reservoirs are full to protect against the dam overtopping. This is the normal function of dams and reservoirs, and our staff closely monitor this process," says Zee Marcolin, the RDNO's general manager of utilities.



Spillways channel water to creeks and streams, which them to rise and move at higher volume.

The public is urged to use caution around streams and creeks.



The reservoir lakes hold water for use in drier summer months.

In spring, when the snow melts, the reservoirs commonly reach their maximum levels and overflow into the spillways.

Photo: Village of Lumby

ORIGINAL: 2:30 p.m.

The Village of Lumby is urging residents along Duteau Creek to be prepared for possible flooding.

"The village has been informed that the Haddo Lake spillway will start spilling into Duteau Creek within the next 24 hours and creek levels downstream will rise quickly," emergency program co-ordinator Melanie Wenzoski said in a press release Tuesday.

"All residents and businesses that are on Duteau Creek need to take appropriate precautions to protect your property."

The village Emergency Operations Centre continues to operate at Level 1 in response to the spring freshet.

BC Wildfire Service crews helped place sandbags at strategic locations to protect village infrastructure.

Sand and sandbag stations have been set up at 2250 Shields Ave., across from the Lumby Curling Club and 1910 Faulkner Ave., at the entrance to Monashee Family Park.

Residents in low-lying areas around Bessette and Duteau creeks should prepare for water levels to rise.

"Please do a check of your outdoor spaces, remove items that may be carried downstream and become blockages within creeks and remove items from crawl spaces and basements that are prone to flooding," the village advises.

Village staff are monitoring weather notifications and creek levels. Current weather reports show a 70% chance of rain showers, with periods of sun and clouds for the next few days.

The public is urged to stay clear of creek banks and use extreme caution around waterways.