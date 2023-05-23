Predator Ridge unveils private-label lager at long weekend community barbecue

Photo: Olya Krasavina

Predator Ridge residents celebrated the good life at a 'Backyard BBQ' over the long weekend.

The resort unveiled its own private-label lager during the event, which saw more than 250 residents and guests take in a community event in the village centre with live music, food and more.

Vernon country music crooner Lee Dinwoodie and his five-piece band entertained the crowd, supported by opening act Makayla Charleen.

Tracy Kaye Holly Dance school provided line dancing lessons and put on a show.

Predator's new private-label beer is made in partnership with Copper Brewing of Kelowna.

A barbecue feast put on for the event included a whole roasted pig, brisket, ribs, and more.

A little rain didn't dampen spirits as residents danced and enjoyed the music.